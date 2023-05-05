The leader of Aontú, Peadar Tóibín has criticised what he says is the side-lining of gun licence holders and representative groups in the government push to reform legislation.

Deputy Tóibín said that over 220,000 gun licence holders across the country had been “completely left out of any consultation” on potential reforms to licensing laws.

“The shooting community are a central part of rural life, and it’s important that in this process their concerns and input are heard to provide a holistic approach to reform of gun licensing laws,” he said.

Gun licensing

Last month, a government-appointed expert group produced two reports recommending a series of reforms to Ireland’s firearms licensing system.

The Firearms Expert Committee, chaired by solicitor Emma Meagher Neville, was established by the Minister of State at the Department of Justice, James Browne in June 2022 to examine the current approach to licensing guns in Ireland.

Among the group’s recommendations was the introduction of different types of firearms certificates that would be aligned with the purpose for which the gun has been sought.

The Firearms Users Representative Group (FURG), an umbrella group made up of several groups of gun owners, firearm dealers, and hunters, has said that it has had “serious reservations” about the process since it commenced.

Reform

Deputy Tóibín claimed that the committee “made no effort to reach out to licence holders or representative groups throughout the process”.

“Despite Minister Browne implying that he would meet with representative bodies following an online consultation, this is yet to occur.

“How can the reports from the Firearms Expert Committee provide accurate recommendations without consulting those that it affects?

“Reform of licensing laws to streamline the process, to make it fairer and safer are necessary. But it’s important that all interested groups are consulted and that the concerns of all parties are balanced to provide an optimal outcome.

“Recommendations that hunting and game clubs should be subject to authorisation by An Garda Síochána and that such an authorisation process would see hunting and game shooting clubs submit maps and documentation will have an unnecessary hindrance to those with licences,” Deputy Tóibín said.

The Aontú leader called on Minister Browne to meet with licence holders and representative bodies “to ensure optimal licensing law reforms”.