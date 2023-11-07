Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced a scheme to assist farmers who have lost fodder due to exceptional flooding in the Shannon Callows.

Payments will be made at a rate of €325/ha for farmers affected by fodder loss and will be paid on a minimum of 1ha and a maximum of 15ha.

Total funding of over €800,000 is available to farmers who have been affected by fodder loss due to flooding in the region. Minister McConalogue said that his department will shortly be in contact with affected farmers.

“There has been exceptional flooding in the Shannon Callows during late summer which has prevented farmers from conserving sufficient quantities of hay [or] silage for the winter months ahead.

“This has left affected farmers in a serious situation requiring them to purchase additional fodder to maintain animal health and welfare over the winter months. This scheme will assist farmers in this situation,” the minister said.

He added: “This year there was exceptionally heavy rainfall in those late summer months critical to successful harvesting of silage [or] hay in this environmentally sensitive area.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will contact farmers directly who have been affected by this flooding in the coming weeks in order to receive applications for aid.

Farmers will be asked to confirm they have lost fodder as a result of the extended flooding in order to receive payment.

The minister confirmed last week that the details of a scheme to assist farmers affected by flooding in the Shannon Callows were being finalised.

Farmers in the Shannon Callows saw thousands of acres worth of fodder flooded during the summer, which would equate to tens of thousands of bales lost.

Minister McConalogue said last week: “I recognise the acute and exceptional nature of the challenge for affected farmers and have been engaging with government colleagues in the area and will be confirming details of a scheme to support those affected in the coming days.”