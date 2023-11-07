The Macnamara family from Hospital, Co. Limerick have been announced as the overall winners of the 2023 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The family was named winner of the annual awards today (Tuesday, November 7) at a special ceremony held in Ballymaloe House in Co. Cork by Ornua and the NDC.

John Macnamara alongside his wife, Olivia and their four children, Caoimhe, Conor, Ailbhe and Padraic all contribute to the running of the farm.

John believes that working together “fosters a strong family connection” and ensures the Macnamara family values are “ingrained” in the farm.

The Macnamaras, who supply to Kerry Agribusiness were announced as winners out of 14 family finalists from seven counties, representing 14 dairy cooperatives.

The Macnamaras were recognised among their peers and judges for demonstrating “high standards of excellence” across the board.

Commenting on the awards, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “My sincere congratulations go to the 2023 overall winner, the Macnamara family, on their success in reaching the pinnacle of this year’s programme.

“To be recognised by your own co-operative as a nominee is in itself a fantastic achievement, so all of the 14 finalists can be immensely proud of this recognition, and I wish them all continued success.”

NDC and Kerrygold awards

A total of seven category awards were also presented to families who recorded outstanding performance in environment management.

The categories included: Economic breeding index (EBI); Farm infrastructure; Adoption of technologies; Grassland management; Protein and butter fat content; and low carbon footprint.

This year’s judging panel for the NDC and Kerrygold awards included: Professor of Dairy Production in University College Dublin (UCD) School of Agriculture and Food Science, Karina Pierce; Professor of Public Health at UCD, Dr. Patrick Wall; and Dr. David Gleeson of Teagasc.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the NDC, Zoë Kavanagh said: “I am delighted to congratulate the Macnamara family from Co Limerick. Their four children, Caoimhe, Conor, Ailbhe and Padraic, all contribute to the running of the farm.

“This is exactly why Irish dairy is so unique and special, the family farming model that has been practised in Ireland for over 6,000 years and continues to ensure that the Irish dairy is renowned and revered for its high quality at home and abroad.”