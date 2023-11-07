EirGrid has written to almost 400 landowners detailing proposed compensation offers for hosting infrastructure, including pylons, on their lands for the North-South Interconnector project.

EirGrid initially wrote to the landowners in Meath, Cavan and Monaghan last month to inform them that its team of agricultural liaison officers (ALOs) would be contacting them in the coming weeks.

The second letter sets out specific details to each landowner around the infrastructure proposed on their landholding, and the compensation payment being offered.

Compensation

According to a sample compensation offer provided by EirGrid to Agriland, landowners are being offered €50,000 for a steel tower, or pylon, inclusive of land damage, crop loss and disturbance.

A payment of €160 per linear metre of overhead line across the land is being offered, subject to a minimum payment of €8,000. This payment is again inclusive of land damage, crop loss and disturbance.

EirGrid has proposed an early sign-up payment of between €3,000-€6,000, based on a calculation of €5 per linear metre of line.

It is noted this payment will only apply where a voluntary option agreement is completed and returned within 12 weeks from the date of the letter, provided that all legal queries have been addressed to EirGrid’s satisfaction.

A goodwill payment of between €5,000-€15,000 will also apply; 70% of the payment will be made intially, with the remaining 30% on completion of the works.

In the example, EirGrid notes the cost of solicitor and valuer fees for landowners.

EirGrid

This North-South Interconnector project aims to add a new 400 kV overhead line, connecting the electricity grids of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The proposed line would run through counties Monaghan, Cavan and Meath in Ireland, and Armagh and Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

103km of electricity line are proposed to traverse lands in Meath, Cavan and Monaghan supported by pylons.

The project has been the subject of objections from local community groups and politicians, some of whom have called for the line to be placed underground.

In December 2016, An Bord Pleanála granted planning approval for the section of the line in the Republic of Ireland.

This was subsequently the subject of judicial review proceedings in the High Court which were dismissed in August 2017. An appeal was then rejected by the Supreme Court in February 2019.

In Northern Ireland, the planning approval for the project is currently subject to judicial review.

Despite this, EirGrid and and its partner on the project, SONI, are anticipating that the North South Interconnector will be completed in 2025.

Michael Mahon, chief infrastructure officer for EirGrid, said this is “a strategic project for Ireland, and is critical to ensuring we have an electricity grid that is fit for purpose, provides security of supply, and is robust and capable of facilitating renewable clean energy into the future”.

“As part of this voluntary option agreement process, a fair offer of compensation for an easement has now been issued directly to these landowners, and our team of ALOs will be engaging directly with them in the coming weeks to answer any questions they may have.

“Plans are also in place to liaise with those homeowners situated within 200 meters of the proposed electricity line who will receive proximity payments,” he said.

As this project is an overhead line there is a set community benefit fund of €120,000 per kilometre, which equates to over €12 million.