A Co. Mayo farmer who had assumed his cow was having twins, was in for a shock when she gave birth to triplet heifer calves on Halloween night (Tuesday, October 31).

Micheal Hoban from Errew, Co. Mayo, saw his four year old cow Lottie have her fifth heifer calf, having first calved at 24 months.

‘Errew Lottie’ is a purebred Simmental, and is a Deuter x Bodybuilder cow, and calved three Ampertine Gustav sired (Cerberus x Sympa) Limousin heifer calves.

Hoban, who is also a carpenter with the Health Service Executive (HSE), said the calves, which are roughly weighing 26/27kg each, “are absolutely flying it at the moment.

“I often had a lot more trouble with one big calf.”

Hoban was not expecting triplet calves as he did not scan any of his cows, because he did not want to disturb his cows during the bad weather last spring, as his cows were settled.

“I figured out she was carrying twins because she was absolutely massive,” Hoban said, unaware that there was also a third calf in waiting.

She had a Coose Jericho Simmental heifer calf last year, so Hoban put a sexed Coose Jericho straw in her this year.

Source: Micheal Hoban (Errew Commercial PB Show Cattle)

Hoban’s father, Michael, who used to do artificial insemination (AI) for hire, had a Limousin Gustav which they “had in a pot for 15/20 years”, which they also put in her.

“She held to the Limousin, she didn’t hold to the sexed Simmental. I’m not disappointed,” Hoban said.

With a calving interval of 355 days, Hoban told Agriland that Lottie is an “exceptionally good cow with regards to milk yield”.

Triplet calves

The calving itself was made easier due to the fact each of the calves were “presented properly”, which Hoban said “was a help”.

Hoban was then able to pull each of the calves by hand, without the aid of a calving jack or calling a vet, which is also the occupation of his wife Janine, who was away with work while the calving took place.

“That’s five heifer calves she’s had for me, and I have one retained for in the herd hopefully to breed this year.

“When I pulled out the first one, I knew definitely there was another one as the feet were very small.

“When I pulled the second one, I told my dad who was there with me, that I better put my hand in again just in case.

Source: Micheal Hoban (Errew Commercial PB Show Cattle)

“I put in my hand, and sure enough, there was the third one. That was a big shock alright.”

Despite Lottie being the smallest cow in Hoban’s herd, due to the fact she had a large calf last year, this helped the calving of the triplets as it meant she had “plenty of room in her”.

Producing quality calves

The success of the system Hoban has in place on his farm is reflected in the performance of his weanlings at the Balla Mart show and sale 2023, where he took home first place for the best Limousin bull and second place for a Limousin heifer.

The aim of Hoban’s farm is to produce excellent calves, which stems from when his father bought his first pedigree Simmental heifer in 1986.

Hoban’s father Michael, who is in his 70s, has never had triplets from one of his AI servings.

The triplet calves are proving to be popular, as neighbours are frequently calling to visit them, while the Irish Simmental Cattle Society congratulated Lottie for “a mini herd produced in a day”.

Hoban said he is leaving the naming of the three calves up to his three children; William, Conor, and Isobel.