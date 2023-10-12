14 Irish farming families have been shortlisted as finalists for the 2023 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate the highest standards of dairy production in Ireland with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

Dairy co-operatives throughout the country nominated their top suppliers for the Quality Milk Awards.

Following nomination from their respective co-operative, each farming family participated in a judging process examining a range of criteria including environmental management, animal health and welfare, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance.

Advertisement

The 2023 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards finalists are:

Bergin Farm, Centenary Thurles, Co. Tipperary;

Brennan Farm, Lakeland Dairies, Co. Cavan;

Clarke Farm, Arrabawn, Co. Tipperary;

Coleman Farm, Barryroe, Co. Cork;

Collins Farm, Lisavaird, Co. Cork;

Dower Farm, Tirlán, Co. Waterford;

Dullea Farm, Bandon Co-op, Co. Cork;

Gordon Farm, Aurivo Co-op, Co. Mayo;

Kingston Farm, Drinagh, Co. Cork;

Lonergan Farm, Tipperary, Co. Tipperary;

MacNamara Farm, Kerry Agri-Business, Co. Limerick;

Mason Farm, Lee Strand, Co. Kerry;

O’Leary Farm, Dairygold, Co. Cork;

O’Riordan Farm, North Cork Creameries, Co. Cork.

Ballymaloe House, will host this year’s awards ceremony next month, where the overall winner of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards will be announced.

Quality milk awards

The judging panel for this year’s awards includes Dr. David Gleeson from Teagasc, and Karina Pierce and Dr. Patrick Wall from University College Dublin.

Donal Buggy, interim chief executive at Ornua, said: “Ireland’s global reputation as a leading producer of quality dairy products would not be achievable without the passion, commitment and expertise of Irish farming families who produce the best quality milk in the world.

“We are pleased to continue to shine a light on the immense qualities of Ireland’s family dairy farming system that underpins that global reputation, through the annual NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.”

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC said: “It’s more important than ever to highlight and celebrate the incredible hard work, commitment and energy that is demonstrated 24/7 by Ireland’s 17,500 dairy food producers.

Advertisement

“The farmers who have been shortlisted this year represent the highest standards as food producers delivering an exceptional product that is enjoyed at home and revered by consumers all over the world.”