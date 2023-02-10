The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has renewed its call for action from the the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the crisis facing the sheep sector, which it said has reached “a critical stage”.

It comes after tensions heightened once again at an IFA meeting for sheep farmers, held in Tuam, Co. Galway on Wednesday (February 8).

The association’s sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that the level of anger among those present “was plain for all to see”, as attendees expressed their frustration “with the government’s failure to support the sector”.

Figures from both Bord Bia and Teagasc, which show that the sector increased its output volume by 10% while its net margins fell by 81%, have clearly set out the “harsh reality” of the situation for these farmers.

The sector’s export value grew to €475 million in 2022, yet margins were at €7/ewe, a figure inclusive of the Sheep Welfare Payment, stated the association.

“There is no hiding place for the minister” from these figures, said Comiskey.

Minister McConalogue was made aware of the challenges facing the sector last spring, according to the sheep chair, who added that action is now overdue.

“No action was taken by him and sheep farmers paid a heavy price with incomes effectively wiped out, through a combination of input cost increases and market failures.

“We are now facing into a similar, or even more challenging year, and Minister McConalogue must clearly set out what his intentions are for the sector.

“Farmers are asking if he’s prepared to stand up and be counted by directly supporting sheep farmers with €30/ewe and supports for farmers finishing store lambs, or does he expect sheep farmers to survive another year on €7,” he said.

Speaking after the meeting, IFA president Tim Cullinan said “this is not sustainable and can only be resolved by immediate direct intervention from the Minister McConalogue”.

He stated that the minister must provide “targeted support of €30/ewe to sheep farmers by building on the supports already announced in the Sheep Improvement Scheme of €12/ewe for this year”.

Both Comiskey and Cullinan called on the agriculture minister to draw down funding from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) to support the sector at the IFA’s AGM last month.

In response to their calls, Minister McConalogue said that he would investigate whether or not the sector would meet the criteria required to do so.