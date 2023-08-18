An independent TD has written to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue asking him to consider an emergency support package for tillage farmers.

A support package is “vital” as tillage farmers endure a “perfect storm” of input cost rises and terrible weather, independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Deputy Carol Nolan said.

Deputy Nolan asked the minister to examine all options available to him, including indirect supports such as cuts to excise duty or targeted relief around the carbon tax.

She spoke after an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) analysis showed that a 2.6t/ac spring feed barley crop grown on rented land is losing approximately €125/ac, even after all direct payments.

Tillage farmers

The deputy said she accepts that there have been some moves by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the minister to support the sector through the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) .

However, she said, “the fact remains [that] our farmers now stand in need of urgent support if they are to remain viable following an horrendous summer, weather wise”. Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan

Speaking about the options of cutting the excise duty or potential relief around the carbon tax today (Friday, August 18), Deputy Nolan said:

“We know that these [excise duty and carbon tax] are major contributors to the heavy cost burden being experienced by farmers across the board.

“But the weather and the persistent rain has added an additional layer of urgency around tillage.”

“We must recall that it wasn’t so long ago when the Ukrainian situation added an additional €100 a hectare in diesel costs just to produce our grain.

“Many farmers will still be dealing with the fallout of that increase on top of the rise in carbon tax and fuel,” Deputy Nolan added.