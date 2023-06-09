There are several exciting and interesting jobs, including a position as a milk quality advisor, in the agri sector at present which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Social media specialist

Providing marketing and PR services to the food and agri-business sectors, Green Acre Marketing is now looking for a dynamic social media specialist to work as part of its growing digital team.

Reporting to the digital marketing manager, this permanent role includes social media management as well as the execution of social media strategies.

Key requirements of this position, among others, include:

Knowledge and experience across all social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn);

Create compelling content across all social media channels, including copy, graphic and videos; tailoring content to specific channels as and when appropriate;

Create and support the implementation of social media monthly calendars, and be comfortable using social media scheduling software;

Create and manage paid social media campaigns as per marketing campaign plan.

Some degree of experience or knowledge of the agricultural sector is a distinct advantage but not a requirement.

Nutritional sales development manager

Volac’s Animal Nutrition Business is currently recruiting for a full-time nutritional sales development manager based in Northern Ireland to establish and drive forward sales and technical development.

This position has a specific emphasis on feed additives, forage additives, and fats as well as managing the merchant trade milk replacer business in Northern Ireland.

Key responsibilities, among others, include:

Launching new products;

Sales/technical support;

Key customer management;

Work closely with central technical team to input market insight, developing a sales plan and delivering commercialisation in support of key growth plan projects;

Work with product managers to develop regional technical messaging;

Develop and deliver regional technical support strategy.

The successful candidate will have a degree in agricultural science, and good connections to the feed industry, pre-mixers, and feed millers, especially in Northern Ireland.

Practical experience of ruminant nutrition and familiarity with a range of formulation models, and up-to-date knowledge on all areas of nutritional topics is required.

Sales advisors

Agritech requires responsible, self-motivated and enthusiastic full-time sales advisors in the following locations: West Waterford; south Cork; Westmeath; Wicklow; and Carlow.

This is a target and performance-based role where the chosen candidate will be expected to:

Manage and grow the existing customer base;

Distribute quality products with ongoing repeat sales;

Develop new skills and knowledge;

Work individually and as part of a larger team.

A qualification relevant to the agri industry and a full, clean driver’s licence is required for this position.

Milk quality advisor

Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited is inviting applications for the position of a milk quality advisor responsible for managing raw milk, food safety and quality.

The successful candidate will work closely with the existing supply chain team to ensure that the society provides a first-class service to farmers on all aspects of milk management and sustainability.

The core responsibilities for this role include:

Work with suppliers to improve milk quality to ensure suppliers meet the KPI targets set in respect of TBC, SCC, THD, milk composition, sediment and thermoduric bacteria, lactose, protein and butterfat;

Manage farmers regarding SCC and TBC geometric warnings, and quality issues with appropriate documentation, monitoring and closing out in a timely manner;

Be actively involved in the TCM/Chlorate sampling programme in their region and will be responsible to ensure their suppliers are under the agreed target limit;

Manage food safety and quality standards pertaining to raw milk, including the Dairygold milk standards, SDAS, grass-fed certification, sustainability criteria and customer standards.

Candidates for this position must possess a third-level honours degree in an agricultural/quality science discipline, a driver’s licence, and two years’ experience in a similar role dealing directly with farmers.

Manual milk recorders

Progressive Genetics is currently recruiting for a manual milk recorder with free time in the morning and evening to work in an agri and dairy environment in the Callan/south Tipperary area.

Reasonable knowledge of technology, and own transport is required. Training will be provided for this position. Manual milk recorder will work as part of a team. A degree of time flexibility is offered.

Milk recording supervisor

Due to significant growth in its milk recording division, Progressive Genetics is also looking to add to its team with the addition of a milk recording supervisor.

Based at the Progressive Genetics head office at Rathcore, Enfield, Co. Meath, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following tasks, among others:

Managing and growing the customer base in south Leinster/east Munster;

Supervising the delivery of the milk recording service to customers;

Provide technical support and back-up to customers;

Supervising the network of milk recording personnel at farm level;

Liaise with industry partners and the dairy processors to maximise the service for customers.

Applicants for this position should have a third-level degree in agricultural science or an equivalent qualification, as well as a working knowledge of farming practices.

Two to three years’ experience in a similar role in advisory/sales/customer service, and a familiarity with milk constituents such as SCC, fat, and protein is required.