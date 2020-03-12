MII outlines Covid-19 protocols for factories

Meat processing factories will continue to operate as normal in light of coronavirus (Covid-19), though with heightened safety protocols.

In a statement to AgriLand, Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the representative body for the meat processing sector, confirmed that meat processing plants would continue working with improved regulations to limit the spread of the virus.

“MII has met with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to discuss contingency arrangements in the event of the spread of Covid-19 and the potential impact on processing sites. While the statement by the Taoiseach this morning signalled the implementation of enhanced controls nationally, it was clear that people can and should continue to go to work,” the statement said.

This morning, Thursday, March 12, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Given the critical nature of food processing operations, meat processing plants will continue to operate, albeit with heightened protocols in place,” MII confirmed.

“We are equally conscious of the need, in so far as possible, to maintain normal processing operations given the knock-on implications at farm level and the need to move animals in an orderly fashion. Companies will continue to ensure they are complying fully with the relevant guidelines from the HSE [Health Service Executive] in terms of public health,” the meat processor group added.

Meat processing establishments already operate stringent protocols on staff hygiene and site biosecurity. These are being further reinforced as this situation develops.

The statement continued: “Business contingency planning is a key focus of companies during the current situation and individual companies have formed Covid-19 response teams to continuously monitor the situation and brief their staff and stakeholders accordingly.

“Non-essential movement of staff between sites and other external locations is being reduced or ceased. Companies are engaged directly with all their stakeholders (suppliers, contractors, hauliers etc.) in the supply chain outlining what they can do to ensure the prevention of the spread of Covid-19,” the MII statement concluded.