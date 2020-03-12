Marts to limit ringside attendees to 100 on rotation – ICOS

Marts will be limiting the number of people attending individual ringsides to 100 people at a time on a rotation basis, the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) has announced.

In a statement in response to comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier today, Thursday, March 12, regarding coronavirus (Covid-19), the society said:

“We are committed to taking every step necessary to ensure the safety, health and well-being of everyone associated with our marts nationwide.

“We have appropriate measures in place and are continuing to follow all protocols recommended by the health authorities.

“In view of guidance issued today [March 12, 2020] by the Government and HSE [Health Safety Executive], we will be putting a range of additional measures in place,” the association of co-ops said.

Only ‘trading customers’ should attend marts until further notice, i.e. only those buying or selling livestock;

Non-trading patrons are asked to refrain from visiting until further notice up to Sunday, March 29, 2020, when further guidance will be provided;

The number of people attending individual mart ringsides at any one time will be limited to 100, which will be managed on a strict rotation system, using admission cards which will be rotated among patrons at the entrance/exit to the mart ringside or other such monitoring methods as devised by the mart. These measures include:

Continuing, ICOS noted that rural Ireland “is renowned for its great community spirit”.

The organisation advised: “Please stay in touch with your neighbours and friends, perhaps best by phone, email, social media and particularly with the elderly to ensure their care and well-being while observing all necessary HSE guidelines.”