IFA suspends all meetings ‘in line with Government announcement’

A collective effort will be needed to deal with the challenge of Covid-19, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) which has moved to suspend all meetings until the end of the month.

IFA president Tim Cullinan reacted to comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the spread of the novel coronavirus earlier today, Thursday, March 12.

Commenting, Cullinan said: “We support the measures and the agricultural community will play its part, as it always has, with others to keep the supply chain operating.

In line with the Government announcement, the IFA will suspend all meetings at branch, county and national level until March 29.

“The IFA will develop arrangements to keep our offices open while factoring in the advice given by the HSE [Health Service Executive] on social distancing and the challenges posed by the closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities,” Cullinan added.

“We will continue to be guided by the advice from the public health authorities,” the president concluded.

Coronavirus statement

In his statement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Varadkar also advised people to work remotely where it is possible to do so, and noted that, from 6:00pm this evening, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close around the country as part of the country’s response to Covid-19.