Tractor run in aid of St. James’s Hospital this weekend

A tractor run in aid of St. James’s Hospital Foundation is set to take place this weekend, with preparations well underway.

Due to take place this Sunday, March 15, the run will start from Clonkill Pitch, near Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Registration will get underway from 10:30am on the day, with the run scheduled to kick off from 12:00pm.

Tractors of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to take part – from brand-new ‘beasts’ to old-school classics. There will be a prize on the day for the best vintage tractor.

According to the charity, this tractor run is part of a series of fundraisers that will culminate in a group heading over to New York in November to take part in the New York City Marathon.

Advertisement

About St. James’s Hospital Foundation

St. James’s Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in Ireland, caring for over 300,000 patients each year.

Donations received by St. James’s Hospital Foundation are used to support the charity’s main appeals and the hospital’s priority areas of need.

Typically this can go to the purchase equipment, improvements in patient comfort, upgrading of facilities, vital clinical research and allows for the further development of its staff.

Donations to and fundraising for the hospital are managed through the St. James’s Hospital Foundation, a limited company governed by a voluntary board of directors.