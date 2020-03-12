Agri stakeholders decide next steps as Covid-19 concerns mount

A number of agricultural sector stakeholders and organisations are currently in discussions to establish their next move following a statement from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in relation to the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

Marts, farm organisations and Teagasc are currently deciding their next move following the Taoiseach’s comments this morning, Thursday, March 12.

In his statement, the Taoiseach said that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

Varadkar also advised people to work remotely where it is possible to do so, and noted that, from 6:00pm this evening, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close around the country as part of the country’s response to Covid-19.

Department cancels meetings

Earlier today, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine cancelled its planned series of five Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) rebuild public information evenings, which had been due to kick off this evening in Co. Cavan.

The Irish Cooperative Organisation Society is expected to issue a statement of its own this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Irish Shows Association said that it will follow Government guidelines in relation to the coronavirus.

As agricultural shows are not scheduled to take place until early May, a decision will be made closer to the time in relation to the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the association added.

Members of the Beef Plan Movement also said: “The national annual general meeting, scheduled to take place on March 22, is being deferred.

“This decision is based on public announcements made today in relation to Covid-19. The Beef Plan Movement wishes to comply with Government direction on this issue.”

Other farm organisations and other stakeholders are expected to issue statements regarding their updated stances on the outbreak following the Taoiseach’s comments.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for the latest updates on stakeholder reactions to Covid-19 throughout the day.