Agricultural Output Price Index increases 1.6% in January
The Agricultural Output Price Index increased in January 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
The index increased by 1.6% in January compared to 12 months earlier. At the same time, the Input Price Index decreased by 2% over the same time-frame.
This gives an annual increase in terms of trade of 3.7%.
Over that same time-frame, the Input Price Index was unchanged. This give a positive change in terms of trade of 1.7%.
Output price sub-indices
Looking at the individual sub-indices across sectors, they show that animal output value increased 5.6% in January 2020 compared to January 2019.
The cattle sub-index increased by 4.1%, with calves alone increasing by 5.9%. The pig index rose sharply by 41.1%, while the sheep index rose by 3%. Poultry saw a more marginal increase of 0.5%.
Animal products increased very slightly from January 2019 to January 2020, rising by 0.4%. This was accounted for by a 0.5% increase in milk. The indices for eggs and wool, on the other hand, fell by 2.3% and 17.9% respectively.
When these indices are examined on a month-to-month basis, they show a 2.1% increase for animal output, with cattle rising 4.2% and pigs rising 0.8%.
On this time-frame, animal products increased by 1.6% solely down to milk (eggs and wool were unchanged from December 2019 to January 2020).
The crops index fell by 1.1% from December to January.
Input price sub-indices
Turning now to the input price sub-indices, and fertilisers were down 6.9% in January 2020, compared to 12 months earlier. This is accounted for by a 9.3% decrease in straight fertilisers and a 6.2% decrease in compound fertilisers. Other fertilisers decreased by 2.8%.
The index for feeding stuffs also saw a decline, falling by 5.8% from January 2019 to January 2020. Straight feeding stuffs fell by 10.5%, while compound feeding stuffs declined by 5.5%.
Other key figures for input prices over this time-frame are: seeds up 7.9%; energy up 6.9% (electricity, motor fuels and lubricants all rising); plant protection products down 0.4%; veterinary expenses up 1.4%; maintenance of materials and buildings down 0.2%; and other goods and services up 0.6%.
Looking at the input indices in terms of the month-to-month changes from December 2019 to January 2020, they show a decrease in the index for fertilisers of 2.9%, and a very slight fall in the index for feeding stuffs of 0.1%.
From December to January, the index for seeds was unchanged, energy increased by 1.4%; plant protection products were unchanged; veterinary expenses increased 1.4%; maintenance of materials and buildings decreased by 0.1%; and other goods and services increased by 1.1%.