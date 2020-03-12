Opinion
Letter to the editor: ‘We shouldn’t be fobbed off…because we don’t have direct evidence’
I felt the need to write to you in relation to your article on the Jim Power [beef sector] report, which makes reference to the possibility of “collusion” in the beef industry.Also Read: Opinion: Perhaps we should bury a beef report, if it doesn’t ‘pander to populism’!
As a member of the Independent Farmers of Ireland, I can tell you that we have recently met with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), to highlight issues in the beef industry.
Our argument is that there is scope for collusion between factories – not necessarily across the board, or in dark, smoke-filled rooms, but perhaps when it comes to requirements for finished cattle. This is – in the main – what we feel is anti-competitive and restrictive.
Power / IFA report
There are several reasons why we feel this way. One of the main reasons – we believe – is the apparent price discrimination against animals that don’t meet factory requirements, yet are still “quality-assured meat”.
When has anyone ever seen meat labelled as “30+ months” on supermarket shelves…or when have we seen mention of “five movements” on a label?
We contend that there is plenty of circumstantial evidence to suggest collusion-like practices in some parts of the industry. In such a scenario, we shouldn’t be fobbed off because we don’t have ‘direct evidence’.
We’ll continue to observe what’s happening…and we’ll call it as we see it.
From Pat Maher, Co. Kilkenny