Letter to the editor: ‘We shouldn’t be fobbed off…because we don’t have direct evidence’

I felt the need to write to you in relation to your article on the Jim Power [beef sector] report, which makes reference to the possibility of “collusion” in the beef industry.

As a member of the Independent Farmers of Ireland, I can tell you that we have recently met with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), to highlight issues in the beef industry.

I feel Mr. Power has missed the point somewhat, when he refers to – and appears to dismiss – claims of cartel-like behaviour in operation in the beef industry.

Our argument is that there is scope for collusion between factories – not necessarily across the board, or in dark, smoke-filled rooms, but perhaps when it comes to requirements for finished cattle. This is – in the main – what we feel is anti-competitive and restrictive.

Power / IFA report

There are several reasons why we feel this way. One of the main reasons – we believe – is the apparent price discrimination against animals that don’t meet factory requirements, yet are still “quality-assured meat”.

Advertisement

When has anyone ever seen meat labelled as “30+ months” on supermarket shelves…or when have we seen mention of “five movements” on a label?

We contend that there is plenty of circumstantial evidence to suggest collusion-like practices in some parts of the industry. In such a scenario, we shouldn’t be fobbed off because we don’t have ‘direct evidence’.

We’ll continue to observe what’s happening…and we’ll call it as we see it.

From Pat Maher, Co. Kilkenny