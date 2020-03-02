Letter to the editor: A grass-fed Irish beef burger; why fix it when it’s not broken?
I wonder what will be in fashion next?
Currently veganism is very much in vogue; unfortunately, this is at the expense of farmers’ livelihoods.
I am a beef farmer and I feel we are very much under attack – constantly being bashed by media outlets telling us how bad red meat is for us and the environment.
What I have a ‘beef’ with…
People are being misinformed; this is precisely what I have a ‘beef’ with. It’s time someone stood up for the farming community. We have the best grass-fed meat in the world.
Grass-fed beef contains a large proportion of the nutrients we need to survive.
Why substitute the best?
Now; let’s look at a vegan burger; therein you might well find genetically-modified, glyphosate-resistant soybeans. What’s more; these may have been transported across the globe – adding to their carbon footprint. And what about traceability?
In Ireland we have traceability from farm to fork. Climate-related measures are imperative too – in every sector.
Our hedgerows, trees and grasslands sequester carbon; while cattle play an important roll in keeping the soil healthy and conditioned.
So; why fix it when it’s not broken?
I’m of the view that plant-based burgers have a higher carbon footprint and fewer health benefits than prime-quality, grass-fed Irish meat. Why settle for anything less, when we have the best?
By Helen O’Sullivan, Co. Cork