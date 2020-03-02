Letter to the editor: A grass-fed Irish beef burger; why fix it when it’s not broken?

I wonder what will be in fashion next?

Currently veganism is very much in vogue; unfortunately, this is at the expense of farmers’ livelihoods.

I am a beef farmer and I feel we are very much under attack – constantly being bashed by media outlets telling us how bad red meat is for us and the environment.

What I have a ‘beef’ with…

People are being misinformed; this is precisely what I have a ‘beef’ with. It’s time someone stood up for the farming community. We have the best grass-fed meat in the world.

The health benefits of grass-fed meat include: omega-3 oil content – for brain development; Vitamin B12, which is not inherent in plant-based burgers; iron and zinc – to keep the immune system working properly; and high protein levels – to develop a strong bone structure and promote muscle growth.

Grass-fed beef contains a large proportion of the nutrients we need to survive.

Why substitute the best?

Now; let’s look at a vegan burger; therein you might well find genetically-modified, glyphosate-resistant soybeans. What’s more; these may have been transported across the globe – adding to their carbon footprint. And what about traceability?

In Ireland we have traceability from farm to fork. Climate-related measures are imperative too – in every sector.

A significant number of Irish farms are carbon-neutral. Irish beef farmers are in the top five in the EU in terms of carbon efficiency, according to former IFA president Joe Healy.

Our hedgerows, trees and grasslands sequester carbon; while cattle play an important roll in keeping the soil healthy and conditioned.

So; why fix it when it’s not broken?

I’m of the view that plant-based burgers have a higher carbon footprint and fewer health benefits than prime-quality, grass-fed Irish meat. Why settle for anything less, when we have the best?

By Helen O’Sullivan, Co. Cork