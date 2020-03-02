Emergency stakeholder meeting urged for knackeries dispute

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been urged to convene an emergency meeting of all stakeholders to find a resolution to the knackery dispute by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Calling on the department, ICSA animal health an welfare chairman Hugh Farrell said:

“It is wholly unacceptable that fallen animals are being left to rot in farmyards around the country.

Apart from the risk of spreading disease, farms are extremely busy at this time of year with calving and lambing, so storing fallen animals on farm is just not a viable option for most.

“Talks will have to centre on the changes we can make to the scheme and will have to involve all stakeholders – including farmer representative organisations.

Advertisement

“The ICSA estimates the cost of fallen bovine collection for farmers at in excess of €14 million under the proposed maximum charges,” the chairman said.

“Farmers need better value for money for this, especially as every dead animal already represents a huge loss to farmers, many of whom are already struggling to break even.

“It is clear that a calf collection charge of €30 is too dear. The €100 for over 24 months is also a major sticking point,” Farrell stressed.