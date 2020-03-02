Knackeries to meet department for talks today

Knackery representative group the Animal Collectors’ Association (ACA) is to meet the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine this afternoon, Monday, March 2, for talks aimed at breaking the current impasse.

Set to be held at 2:00pm today in the department’s offices, the talks will seek to end the ongoing full closure of knackeries in strike over lack of progress to date regarding supports under the Fallen Animals Scheme.

According to a representative of the organisation, the ACA is calling on the department to act urgently, pointing to the added stresses on the farming sector at present, such as flooding around the country.

The spokesperson reiterated that the knackeries’ action is “in protection of the farmer as well”, highlighting that they do not wish to increase collection charges if possible.

“The knackery industry and the farmer need to be protected,” the spokesperson added.

Stakeholder talks

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) animal health and welfare chairman Hugh Farrell welcomed the scheduled meeting between the two sides.

However, he called on the department to extend talks to sector stakeholders – including the farm organisations.

Commenting, Farrell said that the matter is an industry-wide issue, with farmers under additional pressure at a busy time of the year from the ongoing dispute.

“Talks will have to centre on the changes we can make to the scheme and will have to involve all stakeholders – including farmer representative organisations,” Farrell concluded.