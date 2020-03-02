Mildew control: Tern makes a return
With the exit of fenpropimorph from the market, there is an opening in the mildew control market.
At a recent briefing from Syngenta, John McCarthy stated that a lot has changed in crop protection since Tern first hit stores; for example, the price of a pint of Guinness was the equivalent of €2 in that year.
The product also provides some additional control on yellow rust and rhynchosporium.
Data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), released in April 2019, places fenpropidin on a rating of 3 (scale of 1 to 5; 5 being the highest) for mildew control.
This is actually ahead of fenpropimorph, which has a rating of 2 for mildew. Fenpropidin is on a par with fenpropimorph for yellow rust (2) and septoria control (1).
Using Tern
When using Tern it is important to know your label. Tern can be applied at a maximum individual dose of 0.5L/ha.
The latest time of application is GS59. It should also be noted that Tern has a 15m aquatic buffer zone.