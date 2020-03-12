Food production industry deemed ‘state critical’ by Government

Food production and food distribution businesses and enterprises have been deemed to be ‘state critical’ by the Government, and will continue operating as normal as long as certain protocols and measures are observed to best contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Speaking to AgriLand, Conor Mulvihill, director of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) said that the Government recognises food production businesses and enterprises as a critical part of the economy.

Mulivihill said that the DII, along with other stakeholders, had recently held a meeting with Government officials to discuss the response to coronavirus.

At the meeting, it was made clear that, across all sectors in the food-producing industry, normal operations will continue also long certain protocols and measures are observed.

Activity including collection from farmers (in terms of dairy), transportation and processing will continue as normal where possible.

However, it has been agreed that, across sectors, human-to-human contact will be limited.

Advertisement

Protocols will look to limit contact between farmers, agents and hauliers/lorry drivers, while contact between hauliers/lorry drivers and staff at factories/plants will also be discouraged.

Mulvihill said that it was “critically important” to keep note of the fact that coronavirus cannot be transmitted through food, and that this has been recognised by both the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

The DII director also noted that dairy processors are having daily ‘business continuity meetings’, with some processors having these meetings twice a day.

Mulvihill also noted that DII was “very pleased” with the response from dairy processors so far in light of Covid-19, noting that DII was issuing its own safety protocols as well as the processors’s individual protocols.

Mulvihill was speaking after a general escalation in the Government’s response to coronavirus.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled due to the outbreak.