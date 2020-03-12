ICMSA cancels group meetings but ‘remains just a phone call away’

The Taoiseach’s statement on coronavirus (Covid-19) is “accepted and would be accorded with”, according the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

In a statement on the matter, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said he has no doubt that all other organisations, companies and individuals within the farming and wider agri-food sector would do the same.

McCormack said that farmers are “completely at home with, and operate on, the basis of co-operation, ‘meitheal’ and the betterment of all the community”.

The president stressed that the ICMSA would cancel any group meetings or seminars “until such time as the health advice and authorities deem it prudent to resume the normal schedule”.

He added that all ICMSA services would remain just a phone call away and that the association “stands ready to help in any way that coincides with the official policy”.

The president said that essential farming and food-production activities would continue in a way that meets the approval of the appropriate authorities.

Concluding, McCormack asked members – and everyone else – to look after themselves and others by taking the necessary precautions and adhering to the public health guidelines.

Other farm organisations and other stakeholders are expected to issue statements regarding their updated stances on the outbreak following the Taoiseach’s comments.

