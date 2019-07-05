Mighty machines set to motor through Laois this Sunday

All sorts of vehicles from tractors to trucks, bikes and cars are being prepared for a tractor run in aid of a super local cause in Co. Laois this weekend.

The 11th annual Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run will take place on Sunday, July 7, at 12:00pm.

However, in contrast to previous years, the 2019 run will be held in a new venue: The Final Furlong pub in Ballybrittas, Co. Laois.

This year’s event will be held in aid of Laois Hospice, according to organisers. However, there will be plenty more to enjoy as well as the run itself.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, one of the organisers, Noel Dunne, said:

“Last year we gave €24,000 to charity. Every year, all money made is given to charity.

“This year it’s in aid of Laois Hospice. It’s a full family day out at the Final Furlong pub. Tractors, trucks, bikes, cars – everything is in it.

It’s a full-line event, and then there’s a threshing and kids’ entertainment as well, so a full family fun day.

Registration will cost €20 per tractor to enter, with entries accepted on the day.

Continuing, Noel added: “There will be loads of refreshments there for everybody. There will be a draw auction – absolutely everything you could possibly think of.

“I would say it’s one of the biggest in Laois at this stage, or near enough to it now. It’s always very well supported and as I said they’re going to have entertainment.

There will be music, entertainment and craic all over the Sunday.

All types of tractors are expected to line out, from sleek modern machines to tried-and-trusted tractors from yester-year.

“There’s lads from here that would spend the whole winter putting stuff together for it so it plans to be a good event,” Noel concluded.