€27,000 prize fund at the 2019 Angus Bull Calf Championship

Regional heats are now taking place across the country to qualify for the Aldi Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship Grand Finals.

Sponsored by Aldi in conjunction with ABP Ireland and the Irish Angus Cattle Society, this year’s competition sees Ireland’s very best Angus bulls battle it out for a prize fund of €27,000.

Aldi agreed a new deal earlier this year to continue as the competition’s lead sponsor until 2022, with Aldi, ABP Ireland and the Irish Angus Cattle Society investing €100,000 over the next four years, according to organisers.

Aldi is also the lead sponsor of the 2019 Aldi Irish Angus Youth Development All Ireland Junior Stockperson of the Year competition, providing a prize fund of €3,000.

72 of the finest Irish Angus Pedigree Bull Calves in the country will compete to be crowned best in class in their respective age categories at the Grand Finals which will take place at the Iverk Show in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

The Aldi Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship is open to all pedigree Irish angus bulls in three age categories.