AIB and Teagasc launch new book…made entirely out of grass

AIB, working with Teagasc, have launched a new book about sustainability in grassland management – which is made purely of grass and bound together with traditional bookbinding techniques.

The book, entitled ’10: The Book that Grew’ – which was created by Dutch artist Diana Scherer and bound by Jamie Murphy of The Salvage Press – was launched last month by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

As for what the book actually contains, it outlines “small changes” in farm practices that can “improve grass production and utilisation, and increase and sustain profitability”. These practices include: soil fertility; sward composition; grassland measurement; and grazing infrastructure.

The book partially takes its name from the Teagasc ‘Grass10’ programme, which serves as a guide for farmers to improve profitability in grassland while reducing carbon emissions.

The release marks the third year of the partnership between AIB and Teagasc, and also marks the beginning of a series of summer ‘ShedTalks’, which run from July to September with the aim of sharing knowledge with farmers on these topics.

The book will be on display at a number of events throughout the summer, including at the Grass10 farm walks from July 10, and the Irish Grassland Association Dairy Summer Tour on July 23.

It will also make appearances at the Tullamore Show on August 11, the Limerick Show on August 25 and the National Ploughing Championships from September 17 to 19 in Co. Carlow.

Working closely with our farming customers throughout the country, we understand the challenges that they face every day. We continue to partner with Teagasc in order to support our customers as they sustain and grow their businesses.

“Made purely from grass, ‘10: The Book that Grew’ presents a suite of practices developed by Teagasc, that farmers can adopt to improve the performance of their farm, as well as having a positive impact on the environment,” said Tadhg Buckley, head of agriculture with AIB.

John Maher, from Teagasc, said: “It’s great to see the core principles of sustainable farming being brought to the farming community in such a unique and unexpected way.

“Through our partnership with AIB over the last three years, we have been working closely with farmers throughout Ireland to help them move towards sustainable grassland management; any activity that demonstrates effective and efficient management for our farmers is welcome,” he added.