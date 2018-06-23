Classic and modern tractors hit the road for charity

This year’s annual Fisherstown Tractor Run – taking place on Sunday, July 1, in Fisherstown, Co. Laois – aims to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Organisers say the event – which will mark its 10th birthday – promises to be “the biggest and best one yet”.

Committee member, Martin Dunne, says attendance and driver numbers are rising year-on-year.

“Last year more than 200 tractors and trucks showed up. There are always unusual tractors from Ford County tractors and Fordson Majors, to vintage and modern Masseys.

“We are hopeful for much more than that this year to mark our 10th anniversary,” he said.

“Over the last decade we have raised much-needed funds for both local and national charities – including the Cuisle Cancer Support Centre, in Portlaoise.

“We have also donated money raised towards Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, cancer wards at St. James’ Hospital Foundation and St. Luke’s Hospital. They are great facilities that are vital to people in our locality and further afield,” Martin said.

“This year, all funds raised are being donated to the newly refurbished St. Brigid’s Hospice – which is based in the Curragh, Co. Kildare. It offers amazing services – both at its centre and in people’s own homes,” said Martin.

Threshing demo

“As always, the tractor run will prove to be a great family day out; as well as raising money for deserving charities. We will have our usual children’s entertainment on the day – such as bouncing castles, face painting and an ice-cream van.

“For the adults, we will have musical entertainment; as well as the threshing demonstration for a little throw-back as to how things used to be done,” Martin said.

Kick-off is at 12:00pm from the Fisherman’s Thatched Inn, Fisherstown, Co. Laois. All tractors and trucks are welcome – new and old.