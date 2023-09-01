Met Éireann has said that this weekend will be warmer than average and mainly dry with good spells of sunshine, as high pressure dominates our weather.

The national forecaster said that there will be some cloud, mist and fog at first this morning (Friday, September 1) which will clear to a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

There will be showers, some of which will be heavy, in the midlands, south and east, bringing a risk of localised flooding. The showers will become more isolated by evening.

The northeast or variably breezes will be light in highest temperatures of 17° to 21°.

Friday night will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 8° to 13°; fog will develop in the calm conditions.

The fog and mist will clear during Saturday (September 2) morning to leave a dry day with hazy sunny spells and a chance of the odd light shower. Daytime temperatures will climb to 19° to 22° in light southerly or variable breezes.

It will be dry and calm on Saturday night with fog developing. The southwesterly breezes will be mainly light but a little stronger along Atlantic coasts, lowest temperatures of 9° to 13°.

Sunday (September 3) will be dry with good spells of sunshine. There is a risk that cloud could build in the northwest bringing some light rain or drizzle.

Feeling warm in daytime temperatures of 19° to 23°, the southwesterly winds will be light to moderate.

There will be a mixture of cloud and clear spells on Sunday night and it will dry. Temperatures will range from 8° to 13°, fog will form in the calm conditions.

Monday (September 4) will be dry and sunny with temperatures reaching up to 25° in places. It will be mild and humid with light variable breezes.

There will be further sunny spells on Tuesday (September 5), but there is a chance of some heavy or thundery showers in places. Temperatures will reach highs of 20° to 24°.

Met Éireann said that current indications suggest that the high pressure will gradually move eastwards next week with rain or showers to follow.

The forecaster said that mean soil temperatures are expected to increase slightly in the coming week due to the sunny spells.

Drying conditions will be moderate, with the best of the dry weather expected on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend will also present good opportunities for spraying.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are expected to increase, with all soils recovering and only some poorly drain soils in the north and parts of the south close to saturation.