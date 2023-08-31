A meeting of farmers that took place in Co. Cork on Monday evening (August 28) heard that a potential cut in the nitrates derogation would cause “carnage” in the dairy sector.

The meeting was organised by senator Tim Lombard, who is from Co. Cork, and was held at the Clonakilty Park Hotel.

The meeting was titled ‘Pathway to maintaining and progressing our sustainable agricultural sector in west Cork’.

Joining Lombard for a panel discussion was:

Eddie Burgess – Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP) specialist with Teagasc;

Enda Buckley – director of sustainability at Carbery Group;

John Fitzgerald – Munster area agri-advisor for Bank of Ireland;

John O’Brien – vice-chairperson of Barryroe Co-op (who chaired the meeting).

Several topics were discussed on the night, but the nitrates derogation was by far the main point of discussion.

Ireland’s nitrates derogation allows farmers to farm at higher stocking rates, above 170kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare (N/ha), up to 250kg N/ha.

However, the results of a water quality study earlier in the year suggest that Ireland’s derogation could be cut to 220kg N/ha from January, as part of conditions for Ireland’s derogation from 2022 to 2025.

During the meeting, Lombard said that there is a sense of frustration and “real fear” among farmers that a reduction in Ireland’s nitrated derogation will “result in carnage for the industry”, and that it is “crucial that dairy farmers’ and stakeholders’ voices are heard in Dublin…over the coming weeks”.

Teagasc specialist Eddie Burgess told the meeting that water quality is a “complex issue”, adding that reducing stocking levels will not impact water quality.

He said that the positive trends coming out of the Timoleague catchment area are positive, but “not recognised” properly.

Carbery Group sustainability director Enda Buckley said that farmers that are in derogation “are often the ones who go the extra mile”.

He spoke about the economic impact of the derogation and the “decimation” facing dairy farmers with 60 to 70 cows if they are hit with a derogation reduction.

Peter Fleming, chairperson of Barryroe Co-op, also spoke at the meeting, saying: “If you take the cow out of west Cork, there isn’t going to be a lot left”.

The local Bank of Ireland representative, John Fitzgerald, said that the farming sector has a “good track record of responding to challenges”.

Speaking to Agriland after the meeting, Lombard said: “The message from the meeting was clear – it’s 250 or nothing.

“We have to do all we can to fight to keep our derogation at the current level and ensure that it is high on the political agenda in the coming weeks,” he added.