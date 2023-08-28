Senator Tim Lombard has organised a meeting in Clonakilty, Co. Cork this evening (Monday, August 28), on sustainability in the agriculture sector.

Lombard, who is from the area, will hold the meeting at the Clonakilty Park Hotel this evening, with a start time of 8:00p.m.

The meeting is titled ‘Pathway to maintaining and progressing our sustainable agricultural sector in west Cork’.

Lombard said the meeting will be chaired by John O’Brien, former chairperson of Barryroe Co-op and Carbery Group.

Advertisement

The senator has arranged for a panel discussion to take place, featuring Enda Buckley, director of sustainability at Carbery Group; Eddie Burgess, an Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP) specialist with Teagasc; and Marie Ahern McCarthy, a local bank manager for Bank of Ireland.

Lombard on straw scheme

Last week, Lombard reminded farmers who fear having insufficient fodder for winter that they can still withdraw from the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

Senator Lombard said that some farmers who are currently chopping straw are worried that they won’t have enough for fodder and bedding due to the “substantial rainfall” in July.

The senator said that, from having conversations with farmers, many were not aware that there was an exception for justified cases.

Advertisement

“While the SIM has been beneficial to farmers in previous years, the heavy rain we’ve had this summer has changed the situation for some who may need to decrease the amount of straw they chop and incorporate,” he said.

“Farmers I’ve spoken to tell me that yields are back as much as three round bales per acre. As a result, they may need to keep more parcels for feed rather than chopping.”

The terms and conditions of the scheme outlined by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine state that “in duly justified cases, withdrawals and reductions may be considered if the applicant has not been notified of an issue with their application or notified of an inspection”.

Farmers can submit an amendment on the department’s website, by stating that straw is required for feed.