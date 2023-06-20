Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rain for the entire country today (Tuesday, June 20).

The national forecaster said that the heavy showers and thunderstorms will lead to spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning, which applies to all counties, is due to come into force from midday and remain in place until 10:00p.m.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that the weather this week will remain warm with further thunderstorms likely, causing flooding in areas.

Advertisement

Today will bring a mixture of cloud and sunny spells with showers becoming widespread across the country. Thunderstorms will develop as the day progresses.

Highest temperatures of 18° to 22° in light to moderate, south to southwest winds.

The thunderstorms and heavy showers will become mainly confined to northern and Atlantic coastal areas tonight. There is a chance of isolated showers in inland areas.

Overnight temperatures will range from 10° to 14° in light southerly winds. Some fog and mist patches may form in the calm conditions.

Advertisement

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with the odd sunny break. Scattered showers will develop early in the day, some of those will be heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon and evening.

The showers will become confined to southern and eastern areas later in the day. The westerly winds will be light in highest temperatures of 18° to 22°.

Met Éireann said that soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types currently range from around 50-80mm with restricted growth nationwide, and agricultural drought conditions in the southeast.

SMDs will reduce to between 25mm and 50mm over the coming week.