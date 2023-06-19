The weather outlook for the coming week looks set to remain warm with further thunderstorms likely, causing flooding in areas.

According to Met Éireann, there will be sunny spells with isolated showers this morning (Monday, June 19) becoming more widespread in the afternoon and evening.

Some of the showers will turn heavy with thunderstorms and localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures will range from 18° to 22° in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Showers will begin to die off overnight, except for south and west coasts. It will be mild with lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° in just light southerly breezes and misty in parts too.

Weather for the week

Tomorrow, Tuesday will be a cloudy and showery day with showers turning heavy into the afternoon and evening.

Some thunderstorms are likely with highest temperatures of 18° to 21° in just light southerly breezes.

On Tuesday night, showers will become more isolated with drier and clearer conditions developing. Some mist and fog will develop too.

Lowest temperatures will range from 10° to 14° in just light southwest breezes.

On Wednesday, Met Éireann expects sunny spells and scattered showers, with the best of any sunshine breaking out later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 18° to 22° with just light westerly breezes.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry and clear overnight with just light patchy rain and cloud lingering in parts. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 9° and 13° with light variable breezes.

On Thursday, there will be sunny spells and isolated showers. It will be warm in sunshine with highest temperatures of 19° to 24° in light southerly breezes, freshening along southern and western coasts.

Friday then will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures will range from 18° to 21° with moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.

Field conditions

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types currently range from around 50-80mm with restricted growth nationwide, and agricultural drought conditions in the southeast.

SMDs will reduce to between 25mm and 50mm over the coming week.