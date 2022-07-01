Met Éireann has said that this weekend will bring a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, July 1) will see widespread rain in western areas gradually spread eastwards across the country during the afternoon and evening.

Some of the showers may be heavy. Daytime temperatures will range from 14° to 18° in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The rain will clear to the northeast tonight to leave clear spells and some scattered showers.

The winds will be moderate and temperatures will drop back to between 9° and 11°.

Saturday will see a mixture of scattered showers and sunny periods, with some “decent dry intervals” developing later in the day.

Daytime temperatures will climb to 15° and 18° with light to moderate westerly breezes.

It will be dry in most places on Saturday night with some showers in western coastal areas. Westerly winds will be light to moderate in lowest temperatures of 9° to 11°.

The forecaster said that Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and some isolated showers in western areas.

Temperatures will range from 15° to 18° with light to moderate westerly winds.

It will be dry on Sunday night but there is a chance of scattered showers in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light to moderate winds.

Monday will again be dry with sunny spells. There will be some isolated showers, most likely in western areas. Top temperatures will reach 14° to 18° in light winds.

There will be further scattered showers in the west on Monday night, it should be dry and clearer elsewhere.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday with the best conditions expected in the east of the country. Temperatures will range from 16° to 20°.

Met Éireann has said that it will become warmer from Tuesday onwards as high pressure builds over the country.

Conditions will be mostly dry but there could be some showers, daytime temperatures will reach the low 20s.