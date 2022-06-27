Met Éireann has said that low pressure will continue to dominate over Ireland for the coming days bringing some unsettled conditions.

This morning (Monday, June 27), will be generally dry with scattered showers and some sunny spells breaking through.

As the day progresses cloud will build from the Atlantic bringing rain and drizzle to western parts during the afternoon and evening. It will be dry for most of the day in the eastern half of the country.

Daytime temperatures will reach 14° to 17° or 18° in light to moderate southwesterly winds which will freshen and turn southerly in the afternoon, becoming strong along Atlantic coasts.

The national forecaster said that tonight will be breezy with some heavy thundery bursts of rain, leading to a risk of spot flooding. Temperatures will remain around 10° to 13°.

On Tuesday (June 28), rain will clear eastwards leaving sunny spells and scattered showers for the remainder of the day. Southwesterly winds will be fresh and it will feel mild in temperatures of 14° to 19°, feeling warmest in the northeast.

There will clear spells on Tuesday night with some well-scattered showers possible on the Atlantic seaboard. Temperatures will fall back to between 7° and 10°, with light southwesterly breezes.

There will be showers in the western half of the country, which will later push eastwards on Wednesday. There is a risk of some thundery downpours in eastern counties during the evening.

Conditions are expected to be similar on Thursday with scattered showers and moderate winds.

Rain and drizzle are expected in Atlantic counties on Friday but it will be mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells and some scattered showers. Temperatures could reach 20° in the east.

Met Éireann said that it currently expects conditions to settle down somewhat by the weekend but there will still be some scattered showers.