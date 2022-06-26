Claas has increased its involvement with AgXeed B.V, a specialist in autonomous farming systems, having participated in the Series A financing round of the Dutch start-up.

Claas is partnering with AgXeed for the development and commercialisation of autonomous agricultural machines.

The cooperation between Claas and AgXeed was established after Claas first invested in the spring of 2021 and has expanded since then.

With the follow-up investment, Claas aims to secure further access to innovative technologies for autonomous agricultural machines.

At the same time, AgXeed aims to benefit from the international network and the expertise of the Claas group in many areas – from development, to sales and service.

Claas signed a distribution agreement with AgXeed in May meaning that selected Claas dealers in Germany and Switzerland will become distribution and service partners of AgXeed and its AgBot.

After the 115kW (154hp) tracked version of AgBot was presented in 2020, a three-wheeled AgBot for orchards and vineyards followed in 2021, which was recently joined by the four-wheeled AgBot, both of which are 55kW (74hp).

All vehicles produced by AgXeed are diesel electric.

Together with Claas and the other partners Amazone and Amathaon, AgXeed intends to further accelerate the development of efficient and holistic agricultural process solutions in the coming years.