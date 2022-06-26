There are several exciting jobs up for grabs in the agri-sector right now, across a wide-variety of skill sets and experiences.

Below we outline the most recent jobs up for grabs in the sector. For more detail on these jobs and many more, visit AgriRecruit.

Roles at Kill Agri Services

Kill Agri Services in Kilrossanty, Co. Waterford is looking to fill two positions.

The business is seeking a yard manager to organise machine movement in the yard and the appearance of machines for advertising.

Duties will include maintaining accurate and detailed records of all serial/stock numbers loaded and unloaded, and unloading of tractors and farm machines by forklift or telehandler.

The chosen candidate must be efficient with their time and posses strong driving skills on forklifts, telehandlers and tractors.

Kill Agri Services is also looking for a service mechanic technician.

Duties in this job will include practical service work on machines in the garage and field; unloading and assembling of machines; and providing technical support on the phone.

The ideal candidate will have a good technical understanding and problem-solving skills; and an understanding of modern farming.

Farm relationship managers

Cattle breeding business Munster Bovine is looking to take on two farm relationship managers for counties Kerry and Tipperary.

The duties in these roles are multi-faceted, and will be spread across commercial, advisory, record-keeping and more general duties.

The ideal candidates should have a history of sales growth (preferably in agri-business); a Level 8 degree in agricultural science (or equivalent); a knowledge of farming systems; and a clear understanding of the role cattle breeding technologies play in creating value for herd owners.

Animal feed mill operator

Quinns of Baltinglass is currently recruiting for a animal feed mill operator who will be responsible for producing animal coarse ration and pellets.

Advertisement

The successful candidate will support the production requirements of the mill by working as part of a highly committed and efficient team; monitoring plant performance and in-process product testing; and optimising efficiencies.

The candidate should have experience in setting and operating milling machines.

Breeding advisor

Cattle breeding business LIC is looking to take on a breeding advisor for the southeast region.

The successful candidate will be responsible for sales and effective delivery of product advice, support and technical knowledge.

An extensive knowledge of grass-based systems is a requirement; and hands-on dairy farming experience would be an advantage.

Roles at Agriland Media

Agriland Media Group is advertising two exciting job opportunities: deputy news editor; and account manager.

We are seeking an experienced person to take up the role of deputy editor.

To satisfy the demands of this role, the ideal candidate must have a relevant qualification in journalism/media; a minimum of five years’ experience in journalism/media/editing/sub-editing; and a proven track record in managing a team.

The ideal candidate will also be able to work as part of a dynamic team, but can also work off their own initiative with an ambition to be top of their game.

On the commercial side of the business, the account manager role offers the successful candidate the opportunity to become part of our sales team.

The role will involve identifying new and potential customers; creating prospecting lists; and developing your sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads.

To excel in this position, the successful candidate will be highly organised, comfortable on the phone, and be an active listener who can develop solutions which can meet the needs of your prospects.