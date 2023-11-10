Met Éireann has issued a mixed weather forecast for this weekend with some heavy rain and sunny spells across the country.

The national forecaster said this morning (Friday, November 10) will be bright and sunny, with showers in north Connacht and Ulster, some of which may be heavy and of hail.

It will remain mostly dry today but isolated showers will move southwards across the country. Highest temperatures of 8° to 12°C with light to moderate northwesterly winds.

It will be dry and cold tonight as temperatures dip to between -1° to 3°. Mist and fog patches will develop in the light winds and there is a risk of frost.

Weekend weather

Saturday (November 11) will see good sunny spells across the country, cloud will thicken in the southwest later in the day. Highest temperatures of 8° to 11° in southeasterly winds.

Rain will arrive in Munster on Saturday night, mostly dry elsewhere. The overnight temperatures will range from 4° to 8° in fresh southeasterly winds.

On Sunday (November 12), the rain in the south will extend across the country. That rain will clear to blustery showers in the afternoon. Highest daytime temperatures of 10° to 13°.

There will be scattered blustery showers on Sunday night, but some counties in Leinster will stay mostly dry. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Monday (November 13) will be cloudy and dull with persistent showers developing in the west and pushing eastwards later in the day. The southerly winds will be moderate to fresh with highest temperatures of 11° to 14°.

Tuesday (November 14) is expected to be a blustery day with showers.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that rainfall totals over the coming week will be above average in most parts of the country.

In the midlands and southwest almost twice the expected average for rain is possible and nearly three times the average in the north. In the south and southeast, rainfall amounts are forecast to be below average.

Over the next seven days, mean air temperatures will range from 7° to 12°, soil temperatures will stay above normal.

Drying conditions will generally, while there will be limited opportunities for spraying in coming week ahead due to frequent showers and rain, and breezy conditions.