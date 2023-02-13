Met Éireann has said that the weather will be changeable until later this week, with some wet and blustery conditions at times.

The national forecaster said that it will be cloudy and mostly dry this morning (Monday, February 13) with sunny spells in the west extending across the country as the day progresses.

Daytime temperatures will reach 9° to 12° in fresh southerly breezes.

This evening, showery rain will develop in the southwest which will spread to other areas. Southerly winds will be fresh and blustery tonight with lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°

Tuesday will be dull and blustery during the morning with some outbreaks of rain, becoming drier in the afternoon.

It will feel mild in top temperatures of 11° to 14°, southerly winds will be freshy and gusty at times.

Rain will develop in the west on Tuesday night and extend across the country by the morning.

The southerly winds will veer westerly and moderate as the rain moves away. The overnight temperatures will range from 4° to 7°.

There will be scattered showers and sunny spells on Wednesday, cloud will increase during the afternoon in southern and western counties, with rain pushing up from the southwest during the evening.

Daytime temperatures will be between 8° and 11°, while southwesterly winds will fall light and become variable by the evening.

Met Éireann said that there is uncertainty about Wednesday night. It currently appears that rain will develop in the southwest and become fairly widespread, the rain could be heavy at times.

Lowest overnight temperatures will be 4° to 8°, the variable breezes will become northerly by the morning as the rain clears.

It will be dry and cloudy on Thursday, but more rain could spread to most parts from the west as the day progresses.

Highest temperatures will reach 10° to 13° and south to southwest winds will strengthen by the evening.

Thursday night will be windy with showery outbreaks of rain, lowest temperatures will be 5° to 8°.

Friday will be mostly dry, sunny and bright to begin with, it will become cloudier during the afternoon and temperatures will range from 10° to 13° in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds which will ease and veer southwesterly by evening.

The national forecaster said that conditions will be more settled over the weekend and into the early days of next week.