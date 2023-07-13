Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy spells of rain across the vast majority of the country tomorrow (Friday, July 14).

According to the national forecaster, this will lead to some localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult conditions on the roads.

It will be blustery at times too, especially along the south and east coasts.

The warning, which currently applies to all counties apart from Donegal, is due to come into force from 2:00a.m and remain in place until 7:00p.m on Friday.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that the unsettled weather is due to continue over the weekend.

The forecast for today (Thursday, July 13) says that showers in Munster will spread northwards this afternoon and evening. There will be some dry periods too, the best of these expected in the east of the country.

The southwesterly breezes will be light to moderate and temperatures will reach highs of 16° to 19°.

It will be cloudy tonight with scattered showers and light winds. However, the winds will pick up later in the night as heavy rain arrives in the southwest by morning. Overnight temperatures of 11° to 13° are expected.

It will be a wet and windy day across Ireland on Friday with the heavy rain and strong easterly winds extending northwards as the day progresses.

Drier conditions will develop in the south during the afternoon as the rain clears, however the heavy rain will persist in the northern half of the country during the evening. The forecast shows highs of 15° to 20°, feeling warmest in the south.

There will be a mixture of showers and clear spells on Friday night, and conditions will be driest in the east.

It will be cloudy on Saturday (July 15) with widespread showers, some of which will be heavy. Daytime temperatures will range from 15° to 19° in strong northwesterly winds.

Sunday (July 16) will be a similar day with some heavy showers in the afternoon in places.