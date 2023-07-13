A pilot programme to develop a nationwide strategy for farm safety by focusing on farmer health and well-being launched its final report this week.

The final report of the FarmConnect programme had its launch in Co. Roscommon yesterday (Wednesday, July 12), as the county was one of two counties to partake as a pilot delivery area, along with Co. Waterford.

The programme is a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project and is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM).

Minister of State Martin Heydon launched the report ahead of Farm Safety Week beginning on Monday (July 17).

Advertisement

Minister Heydon said: “Farmer health and well-being is one of the cornerstones of improving farm safety. FarmConnect embodies the spirit of the eight farm safety EIPs that were rolled out across the country and has proved itself a hugely innovative project.

“There is significant appetite amongst farmers to improve their health and well-being and when provided with the opportunity, they embrace it wholeheartedly”.

The Men’s Development Network undertook the delivery of the progamme in Ireland, which saw 128 participants involved, the average age of which was 59.7 years old.

79.8% of those in the pilot programme were male, with 55.7% of those engaged in FarmConnect farming full-time.

Advertisement

The response of the farmers involved at the end of the programme was largely positive, as 100% said they would recommend the programme to others.

85% agreed/strongly agreed that, as a result of the programme, they contemplated making changes to the way that they take care of their mental health and well-being. Self-rated importance of being physically active for health and well-being before and after the programme Source: FarmConnect Final Evaluation

A farmer engaged in the programme, Chris, said: “You realised, through the programme, that a lot of people experience these things [mental health difficulties].

“It taught us to be aware that there could be problems and how to recognise them. I would be better able to help someone else now if they were having difficulties as well as myself.”

81.1% of participants rated an eight out of 10 or higher the importance of the statement ‘minding my health can lead to better farm safety’.

Programme recommendations