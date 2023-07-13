The Bannow and Rathangan Agricultural Show celebrates its 72nd show today (Thursday, July 13) in Co. Wexford, with a range of new events.

The event first began in Littlegraigue, Co. Wexford on the lands of the late John Joe Furlong in 1949.

It has always been a popular event on the social calendar and now takes place on James and Veronica White’s site at Killag, Duncormick.

Show

Betty Stafford, chair of Bannow and Rathangan Agricultural Show, said that the motto for today is ‘a fun day out for all the family’.

“It is heartening to see the level of community spirit and community involvement which is a huge testament to the success of the show,” she said.

“This year, we have a host of new competitions and classes. In the sheep area, we have an exhibition of sheep shearing. We are delighted to welcome the sheep dog trials competition for the first time.”

There will be another “first” for Bannow and Rathangan today, with a dance floor and live music from local artists to entertain the crowds.

“We will also have all our usual horse and pony classes, cattle and sheep classes, vintage display, dog show, and lots more for everyone to enjoy,” Stafford said.

The event will kick off at 9:00a.m with dressage classes for horses. This will be followed by judging of pony classes and riding horses will take place thereafter.

Showing classes for cattle, goats and poultry will take place from midday.

This year, Bannow and Rathangan will feature both the junior and senior all Ireland home cook championship semi final heat, in the food village, alongside chef Adrian Martin.

Fortunately, Met Éireann has forecasted a dry day for the sunny south east.

It will be overcast, with sunshine appearing at times throughout the day, with highest temperatures ranging from 14-17°.