The Ging family hosted this year’s Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) open day with their Ballyclider herd in Co. Laois.
At the end of the open day, the family offered up 23 lots from the 190-cow herd for sale.
The sale, which was conducted by Michael Taafe from Taaffe Auctions, contained six springing heifers due between September and December, two served heifers, and 15 maiden heifer/heifer calves.
Ballyclider Cocarde 63
The 23 lots that were put forward for sale all found new homes, with prices reaching 3,350gns.
The top price of the sale went to Lot 2: Ballyclider Cocarde 63. She sold due to Duckett Pfct Has It All via sexed straw.
She is a potential 11th generation EX/VG and also a potential third generation for 3.69% protein.
Her dam Ballyclider Cocarde 46 (VG) is predicted to produce 9,437kg of milk with fat of 3.99% and protein of 3.45%. She was sired by K-Style Tarino Spartacus-ET.
Ballyclider Darkie 120A
The second-highest price of 3,050gns went to Lot 13: Ballyclider Darkie 120A.
From the famous Darkie cow family, her gran-dam was Ballyclider Darkie 31 (EX94-5E), who was Champion of the Clonaslee show in 2019.
Sired by Siemers EXC Hanans 31753-ET, her dam is Ballyclider Darkie 48 (EX-4E).
Ballyclider Begonia 105
The third-highest price went to Lot 16: Ballyclider Begonia 105. She sold for 2,950gns.
A potential sixth generation VG/EX, her dam is Ballyclider Begonia 83 (EX91-2E) and she was sired by S-S-I PR Renegade-ET.
Ballyclider Chris 458
The fourth-highest price was achieved by Lot 6: Ballyclider Chris 458. She sold for 2,750gns, due to a Siemers Astd Pyler sexed straw.
She was sired by Cookiecutter Logistics-ET and her dam is Ballyclider Chris 339 (EX), who is predicted to produce 10,188kg of milk at 3.62% fat and 3.16% protein.
Ballyclider Darkie 121
Selling for 2,700gns was Lot 12: Ballyclider Darkie 121, a potential 12th generation VG/EX.
Her dam Ballyclider Darkie 88 (VG88-3YR) is predicted to produce 9,683kg of milk at 4.15% fat and 3.31% protein and was sired by S-S-I PR Renegade-ET.
Ballyclider Chris 453
Achieving a sale price of 2,550gns was Lot 7: Ballyclider Chris 453. She sold due to a sexed straw from Cookiecutter Logistics.
Her dam Ballyclider Chris 303 produced 9,573kg of milk at 3.91% fat and 3.34% protein in her fourth lactation – she is sired by Sandy-Valley J Pharo-ET.
Ballyclider Una 290
Following closely behind was Lot 18: Ballyclider Una 290. She sold for 2,500gns.
Her dam Ballyclider Una 200 was recently classified EX and is predicted to produce 9,456kg of milk at 4.27% fat and 3.47% protein in her fourth lactation.
Ballyclider Una 290 was sired by Siemers Exc Hanans 31753-ET.
Ballyclider sale
The gallery below contains more pictures and prices from the open day’s sale:
Some more pictures and prices can be seen in the gallery below: