The Ging family hosted this year’s Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) open day with their Ballyclider herd in Co. Laois.

At the end of the open day, the family offered up 23 lots from the 190-cow herd for sale.

The sale, which was conducted by Michael Taafe from Taaffe Auctions, contained six springing heifers due between September and December, two served heifers, and 15 maiden heifer/heifer calves.

Ballyclider Cocarde 63

The 23 lots that were put forward for sale all found new homes, with prices reaching 3,350gns.

The top price of the sale went to Lot 2: Ballyclider Cocarde 63. She sold due to Duckett Pfct Has It All via sexed straw. Lot 2: Ballyclider Cocarde 63, sold for 3,350gns

She is a potential 11th generation EX/VG and also a potential third generation for 3.69% protein.

Her dam Ballyclider Cocarde 46 (VG) is predicted to produce 9,437kg of milk with fat of 3.99% and protein of 3.45%. She was sired by K-Style Tarino Spartacus-ET.

Ballyclider Darkie 120A

The second-highest price of 3,050gns went to Lot 13: Ballyclider Darkie 120A.

Lot 13: Ballyclider Darkie 120A, sold for 3,050gns

From the famous Darkie cow family, her gran-dam was Ballyclider Darkie 31 (EX94-5E), who was Champion of the Clonaslee show in 2019.

Sired by Siemers EXC Hanans 31753-ET, her dam is Ballyclider Darkie 48 (EX-4E).

Ballyclider Begonia 105

The third-highest price went to Lot 16: Ballyclider Begonia 105. She sold for 2,950gns. Lot 16: Ballyclider Begonia 105, sold for 2,950gns

A potential sixth generation VG/EX, her dam is Ballyclider Begonia 83 (EX91-2E) and she was sired by S-S-I PR Renegade-ET.

Ballyclider Chris 458

The fourth-highest price was achieved by Lot 6: Ballyclider Chris 458. She sold for 2,750gns, due to a Siemers Astd Pyler sexed straw. Lot 6: Ballyclider Chris 458, sold for 2,750gns

She was sired by Cookiecutter Logistics-ET and her dam is Ballyclider Chris 339 (EX), who is predicted to produce 10,188kg of milk at 3.62% fat and 3.16% protein.

Ballyclider Darkie 121

Selling for 2,700gns was Lot 12: Ballyclider Darkie 121, a potential 12th generation VG/EX. Lot 12: Ballyclider Darkie 121, sold for 2,700gns

Her dam Ballyclider Darkie 88 (VG88-3YR) is predicted to produce 9,683kg of milk at 4.15% fat and 3.31% protein and was sired by S-S-I PR Renegade-ET.

Ballyclider Chris 453

Achieving a sale price of 2,550gns was Lot 7: Ballyclider Chris 453. She sold due to a sexed straw from Cookiecutter Logistics. Lot 7: Ballyclider Chris 453, sold for 2,550gns

Her dam Ballyclider Chris 303 produced 9,573kg of milk at 3.91% fat and 3.34% protein in her fourth lactation – she is sired by Sandy-Valley J Pharo-ET.

Ballyclider Una 290

Following closely behind was Lot 18: Ballyclider Una 290. She sold for 2,500gns. Lot 18: Ballyclider Una 290, sold for2,500gns

Her dam Ballyclider Una 200 was recently classified EX and is predicted to produce 9,456kg of milk at 4.27% fat and 3.47% protein in her fourth lactation.

Ballyclider Una 290 was sired by Siemers Exc Hanans 31753-ET.

Ballyclider sale

The gallery below contains more pictures and prices from the open day’s sale: Lot 4: Ballyclider Una 276, sold for 2,250gns Lot 19: Ballyclider Una 289, sold for 2,200gns Lot 1: Ballyclider Chris 435, sold for 2,100gns Lot 5: Ballyclider Una 275, sold for 2,050gns Lot 8: Ballyclider Goldrose 31, sold for 2,050gns Lot 11: Ballyclider Chris 485, sold for 1,900gns Lot 14: Ballyclider Chris 514, sold for 1,850gns