The Tirlán CountryLife store in Bunclody, Co. Wexford has marked its official reopening after a major refurbishment.

It is the first in the farmer-owned cooperative’s 52-strong branch network to benefit from an investment programme worth over €11 million, announced earlier this year.

Along with significant design renovations, the store footprint has been extended by 500 square feet, which will accommodate an additional 2,000 new product lines.

The “concept store” will now be replicated across the Tirlán CountryLife branch network across 12 counties over the next five years.

Advertisement

Tirlán

Tirlán chairperson, John Murphy, said that the investment is a clear demonstration of the co-operative’s commitment to deliver on its promise to invest in rural Ireland.

“This branch, like so many more, is part of the fabric of this local community. This investment signifies the co-op’s commitment to playing its part in enriching the lives of those living and working in this community.

“Tirlán is committed to developing a modern network of stores that service the evolving needs of farmers and the communities we serve,” he said. Mark Hayden, Colin Skelton, Brady Naude, Senan Foley, Mark Morrisey, Tirlán chairperson, John Murphy, Grace O’Dwyer, Patrick O’Toole, Ben Furney, Maura Clarke and Kaytlin Strange Image: Patrick Browne

Senan Foley, head of retail at Tirlán, said: “The needs of farmers, customers and the communities of which we are part of are evolving.

Advertisement

“Many of our communities have lost their post office or other vital services. Tirlán has worked to incorporate some of these important services into our branch network to ensure Tirlán delivers on its promise of creating a modern network of stores that meet current and future demands.”

As the works have concluded in Bunclody, the first phase of renovations in in Castlelyons Co. Cork and in Athboy, Co. Meath, have already been completed.

The second phase of work in both stores is due to get underway shortly.

Tirlán’s largest store and garden centre development to date is planned for its branch in Ashford, Co. Wicklow, with work expected to begin later this year.