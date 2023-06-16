Plans for an “enhanced” representative structure with a more gender-balanced and younger representation have been announced by Tirlán today (Friday, June 16).

The Board of Tirlán Co-operative Society released a series of proposals to modernise the co-op’s governance structures, and increase diversity across its committees, council and board.

The proposals were outlined to the Farmer Council of Tirlán Co-op yesterday (Thursday, June 15), and will be presented to regional committees over the coming weeks.

The proposed changes were presented by a sub-committee of the Tirlán board, chaired by Brendan Hayes, who stated:

“We were asked to review Tirlán’s current representative structure and ensure it is appropriate for the modern and dynamic “co-op of the future” that Tirlán aspires to be.

“In doing so, we recognise that in line with agriculture in general both in Ireland and internationally, we face particular challenges around diversity of age and gender.”

The proposed changes, which are subject to member approval at a Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held later this year, were “broadly welcomed” by council delegates, the co-op said.

The key recommendations include:

The formation of a Governance Academy to build knowledge, confidence and social connection at all levels of the membership structure, with minimum training requirements for board and council eligibility. This will offer a broad range of accredited courses to Tirlán members;

Creation of Young Farmer Groups to educate young people about the co-op structure, encourage greater involvement, and build a strong succession pipeline;

The formation of a Grain Advisory Group as a forum for the business to exchange views with professional grain grower members that supply Tirlán;

Promoting greater gender diversity in the co-op structures by creating new seats on regional committees and council that will be available to women joining the representative structure;

Proposing maximum term limits on committees, council and board – allowing new people more opportunities to participate while still retaining experienced members.

In formulating the proposals, the board sub-committee had consulted widely with members and external experts, according to Hayes.

“We were delighted to have had excellent engagement at focus groups with young people and women. Over 1,100 members responded to our survey.

“We also worked closely with the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and travelled to Brussels to learn from best practice in European and other international co-ops,” he added.

Tirlán has also confirmed that a review of board composition will commence shortly, with proposals to be put to co-op members for consideration in 2024.