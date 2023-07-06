An image evoking a “moment of nostalgia” has claimed the overall prize in a photo competition celebrating dairy farming.

Over 370 entries were received in the “This is Dairying Photo Competition” which was run in the lead up to the 2023 Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day.

The purpose of the photo competition was to encourage farmers to share positive images of what they love about dairy farming to show the reasons why the sector is an attractive career.

Competition

Teagasc said that each of the entries showcased the connection between farm families, their herds and the Irish landscapes which serve as their backdrop.

Following “meticulous deliberation” by a panel of judges, the overall winner was a photograph taken by Brid Doherty from Co. Kerry.

Her image was captured on a botharín on a spring evening this year while she was walking behind her father and nephew as they moved cows.

Brid said that she was struck by a sense of déjà vu as she watched her nephew experience one of her favourite memories from her childhood, hand in hand with her dad.

“It was a moment of peace, nostalgia and togetherness, found in this small but precious daily routine that’s been present my whole life.

“This is the closest thing I will ever get to a time machine,” Brid said. Brid Doherty and Conor Hogan of Teagasc

Following the announcement of the winning image, Teagasc People in Dairy Programme manager, Conor Hogan said:

“This competition is a reminder that amidst the hustle and bustle of our modern world, there is still a profound connection to nature and a deep rooted respect for the land.

“Each image tells a story of the tireless efforts that sustain our dairy industry.

“Thank you to all the participants for capturing the heart and soul of dairy farming and congratulations to the winners,” he added. Marguerite Crowley’s image which placed second

The second prize winner chosen by the judges was Marguerite Crowley from Co. Cork with her image of a herd grazing during a sunny break under a stormy sky.

There were also five runners-up selected in the competition: