CAO Round A Offers became available from 10:00a.m this morning (Thursday, July 6) to a total of 5,095 applicants.

It is likely that fewer young people are choosing to study agriculture and veterinary-related disciplines as the number of CAO applications to these courses were down across the board this year.

Data published earlier this year suggested that Level 8 agricultural courses were mentioned 1,834 times on CAO forms in 2023 in comparison to 1,903 in 2022.

Some successful applicants will receive an email and a text message (if they have selected this option) with details of their early offer today.

A total of 4,349 applicants will receive a Level 8 offer and 1,621 will receive a Level 7/6 offer. According to the Central Applications Office (CAO), 875 applicants will receive an offer on both lists.

Round A offers mainly concern mature and deferred applicants, but offers are also issued to some applicants who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements.

CAO choices in the ag sector

Figures from the CAO this year have shown that 11,571 students applied to the agriculture, forestry, veterinary and environmental sectors.

Level 8 agricultural courses were mentioned 1,834 times on CAO forms this year.

Only 408 of these mentions were first preferences, meaning that 77% of those who included these courses on their list placed it after at least one other option.

Meanwhile, 1,852 people mentioned a Level 8 veterinary course on their form with 865 people citing it as their first choice.

The ‘reply date’ by which Round A offers must be accepted is Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00p.m.

Speaking about the offer process, head of communications for CAO, Eileen Keleghan, said:

“We urge all mature, deferred and other applicants who may be expecting an offer at this stage to log in to their CAO accounts after 10am today to check if they have received a Round A offer.”

A further offer round (Round Zero) will take place on August 3, for additional mature applicants, deferred and access applicants, graduate-entry medicine applicants, and applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC.

For all other applicants, Round One offers will be issued on August 30, from 2:00p.m, with a reply date of September 5, by 3:00p.m.

Round Two offers will be available to view online from September 11, from 2:00p.m.