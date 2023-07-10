Met Éireann has issued a fresh thunderstorm warning for today (Monday, July 10), as another week of unsettled weather is in store.

The national forecaster said that there will be plenty of showers this week with some dry periods and sunny breaks at times.

This morning will be cloudy with some persistent rain or showers, thundery downpours are likely during the afternoon in the east of the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 17° to 21° in light to moderate variable winds.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning has been issued for Leinster; Waterford; Tipperary; Leitrim; Cavan and Monaghan.

The heavy showers will result in spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning is due to come into force at 8:00a.m and remain in place until 9:00p.m today.

Monday night will be cloudy with scattered showers, the winds will be light and temperatures will stay between 11° to 13°.

Met Éireann

Scattered showers on Tuesday will become confined to Leinster as the day progresses, with heavy falls possible.

Brighter conditions will develop in the afternoon and evening, in highest temperatures of 17° to 21°. The northwesterly winds will be light to moderate.

Showers are expected to arrive on western coasts on Tuesday night and then extend across the country. Southwesterly winds will be light in overnight temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Further scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday, with brighter conditions developing in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from 16° to 20° with light to moderate west to northwesterly winds.

Thursday will be a similar day with showers and some sunny periods. The west to southwest breezes will be light and temperatures will reach highs of 17° to 20°.

Friday will be cloudy with some heavy falls of rain across much of the country.

It is currently expected to remain unsettled for the coming weekend with more rain forecast.

Met Éireann said that this week is expected to be very wet with up to 4.5 times the average amount of rainfall in places.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) could become closer to saturated, apart from the southeast of the country.

Some periods of drying will occur when warm sunshine manages to breakthrough.

A potato blight advisory is currently in place until Tuesday evening (July 11).

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease will affect parts of the country from Sunday afternoon onwards, particularly in the Connacht and west Munster.

The opportunities for spraying will be limited due to the unsettled weather conditions.