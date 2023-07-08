Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain and thunderstorms in the west, midlands and north of the country for tomorrow (Sunday, July 9).

The national forecaster said that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely during Sunday afternoon and evening.

This will lead to spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions on the roads.

The warning currently applies to Connacht; Clare; Westmeath; Longford; Cavan; Monaghan and Donegal.

It will come into force from 1:00p.m and will remain valid until 9:00p.m on Sunday.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland, which will be valid from 10:00a.m until 9:00p.m on Sunday.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has also said that a potato blight advisory is now in place until Tuesday evening (July 11).

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease will affect parts of the country from Sunday afternoon onwards, particularly in the Connacht and west Munster.

There will be opportunities for spraying for the rest of today (Saturday, July 8), after that opportunities will be limited due to unsettled conditions.

The weather forecast shows that today will be mainly dry with isolated showers and some sunny spells.

The moderate southerly winds will gradually ease and highest temperatures will range from 18° to 22°

Tonight will be dry in most areas ahead of the arrival of heavy showers in the south which will move across the country. The south to southeasterly winds will be light with overnight temperatures of 9° to 12°.

There will be sunshine and showers on Sunday, some of those showers will be heavy and thundery bringing a chance of localised flooding.

Highest temperatures of 17° to 21° in light to moderate southerly winds.