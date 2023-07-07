Met Éireann has said that the weather will remain unsettled over the weekend with some heavy rain developing at times.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, July 7) will be cloudy at first with heavy showers, mainly in the west of the country.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Galway and Mayo will remain in place until midday, while a similar warning for Cork and Kerry is due to expire at 8:00a.m today.

These counties will experience heavy showers, along with unseasonably high winds which could bring a risk of spot flooding and difficult driving conditions.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will develop during the afternoon, with a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will be limited to the northwest by evening, it will be sunny and dry elsewhere.

The fresh southerly winds will be gusty at times and it will be warm and humid in highest temperatures of 19° to 23°.

Tonight will be dry and clear initially but heavy rain will arrive in the southwest overnight, accompanied by strong southeasterly winds. Temperatures will range from 13° to 16°.

On Saturday (July 8), the southerly winds will strengthen across the country, very windy at times along the south and west coast.

A Status Yellow gale warning has been issued for coasts from Carnsore Point to Mizen Head to Erris Head with gale force 8 winds at times.

The showers will extend northwards as the day progress, with some heavy falls possible.

The winds will ease during the afternoon as the rain dies out to leave sunny spells and the odd shower. Highest daytime temperatures of 17° to 21°.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with light southerly winds. Showers will arrive in the south later in the night. Overnight temperatures of 9° to 11°.

After a bright start on Sunday (July 9), showers will become widespread across the country with thunderstorms likely in places.

It will be gusty during the showers in highest temperatures of 17° to 21°.

The showers will die out early on Sunday night before rain develops in the south and west. Overnight temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Monday (July 10), is due to be mainly cloudy with the odd clear spell. There will be some heavy or possibly thundery rain with highest temperatures of 17° to 20°.

It will be cloudy with some sunny spells and showers in most areas on Tuesday (July 11).

Met Éireann said that a Status Yellow warning for potato blight for the entire country will remain in place until Saturday morning (July 8).

Opportunities for spraying will be limited due to unsettled conditions with rain or showers expected on most days and breezy conditions at times.