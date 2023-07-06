The Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition which takes place at this year’s Virginia Show on August 23, has been launched today (Thursday, July 6).

Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán are inviting Holstein Friesian breeders across the island of Ireland to prepare for the return of the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow.

The competition includes an enhanced prize pot of €13,000 to mark the 40th year of the contest, which is up from €10,000 in the previous year.

Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow

The Overall Champion this year will receive a €3,000 prize, followed by €1,500 and €800 for the second title “Reserve Champion” and the third title “Honourable Mention” respectively.

Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories, including junior cows in their second lactation. The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total.

The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,550 with the first place worth €750.

Speaking at the launch of the competition today, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“The Baileys cow competition presents an annual opportunity to showcase the very best of Ireland’s grass-fed dairy breeding practices and our sustainable milk production.

“This competition will highlight the skill and craft of the farmers in our sector, who produce quality dairy products for Irish and international markets.

“This product is the important quality ingredient for one of Ireland’s protected geographical indications – Irish cream liqueur.” Baileys cow competition candidates at Virginia Show 2022

The Diageo Baileys Cow provides a “focal point” for Holstein Friesian breeders to be recognised for the “superior genetics and breeding excellence that go into the dairy herd”, head of Baileys global operations, Robert Murphy said.

Commenting on the launch of the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition, director of ingredients at Tirlán, Aoife Murphy said:

“We look forward to welcoming previous and new entrants in County Cavan on August 23. Their participation in this competition is the centrepiece of the Virginia Show.

“We look forward to meeting with our family farm milk suppliers too and hearing how they’re working with nature and making changes to reduce their carbon footprint while also improving quality and yields.”

2022 competition

Last year’s Baileys champion cow prize was won by Co. Down breeders Sam and John McCormick with their entry Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89, selected by judge David Booth from Feizor Holsteins.

This second calved cow sired by Our-Favourite Undenied and by Hilltara Doorman Apple 2 dam came out on top.

The judge commented: “Hilltara Undenied Apple absolutely blew me away. She is a true model of a dairy cow, balanced, with strength.”