Met Éireann has issued a “status yellow thunderstorm” warning for 29 counties – North and South.

The national meteorological service has also cautioned that the next seven days “will bring significantly higher rainfall totals due to some thundery and showery activity in the short-term”.

It said that from today (Sunday, September 10) until 00:00 tomorrow (Monday, September 11) a status yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford.

Met Éireann has outlined that this could result in “localised thunderstorms, slow-moving heavy downpours giving frequent lightning and surface water-flooding”.

Meanwhile a status yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford from 12:00 today until 00:00 tomorrow.

In Northern Ireland a yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 2.00pm this afternoon until 11.59 tonight.

But overall there will be warm sunny spells today and highest temperatures are expected to reach between 20° to 24°.

According to the meteorological service’s latest farming commentary there will be a departure from the “unusually warm, fine and settled spell” last week.

It has advised there will be” a change in regime into next week, as an Atlantic flow sets in”.

“Higher rainfall totals are expected, especially across midland regions,” Met Éireann stated.

But it has also highlighted that over the coming week sunshine amounts are “likely to be above average”.

It has forecast that drying conditions will be good at times because of these sunny spells but in some parts of the country it has also warned farmers to be aware of the impact of potential thunderstorms today and tomorrow, especially across the midlands and east.

Meanwhile Met Éireann said there will be some opportunities for spraying this week but the possibility of showers could reduce these windows for spraying in some parts of the country.